3M Company [NYSE: MMM] shares went lower by -0.68% from its previous closing of $177.26, now trading at the price of $176.06, also adding -1.2 points. Is MMM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 567222 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MMM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 574.09M float and a +0.49% run over in the last seven days. MMM share price has been hovering between $219.75 and $150.58 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

3M Company [NYSE:MMM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 4 Feb (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of 3M Company [MMM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 3M Company [MMM] sitting at +23.73 and its Gross Margin at +49.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.50%. These measurements indicate that 3M Company [MMM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.50%. Its Return on Equity is 50.09, and its Return on Assets is 14.36. These metrics all suggest that 3M Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, 3M Company [MMM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 150.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.27.

Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 137.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. 3M Company [MMM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.81 and P/E Ratio of 20.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, 3M Company [MMM] earns $350,368 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.60 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.88. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.29 and its Current Ratio is 1.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

3M Company [MMM] has 576.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $102.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 150.58 to 219.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 3M Company [MMM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of 3M Company [MMM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.