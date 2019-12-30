The share price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] inclined by $3.41, presently trading at $3.33. The company’s shares saw 127.74% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.46 recorded on Dec 30, 2019. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ABEO jumped by +6.42% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -16.08% compared to 0.20 of all time high it touched on 12/26/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 16.75%, while additionally dropping -48.57% during the last 12 months. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.67% increase from the current trading price.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 8.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.41.
Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Mon 16 Mar (In 77 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] sitting at -1940.16.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -38.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -43.40%. Its Return on Equity is -37.27, and its Return on Assets is -32.09. These metrics suggest that this Abeona Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 56.97. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] earns $36,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 31.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.37 and its Current Ratio is 4.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has 82.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $280.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 8.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 127.74% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 13.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.