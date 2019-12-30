Agree Realty Corporation[ADC] stock saw a move by 0.53% on , touching 1.24 million. Based on the recent volume, Agree Realty Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ADC shares recorded 42.59M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] stock could reach median target price of $82.00.

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] stock additionally went up by +1.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ADC stock is set at 18.53% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.13% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ADC shares showcased 8.85% increase. ADC saw -12.35% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.16% compared to high within the same period of time.

Agree Realty Corporation [NYSE:ADC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.61 to 79.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.35.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 20 Feb (In 53 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] sitting at +34.07 and its Gross Margin at +59.00, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.80%. These measurements indicate that Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.70%. Its Return on Equity is 5.39, and its Return on Assets is 3.28. These metrics suggest that this Agree Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t

be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.54 and P/E Ratio of 39.05. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] earns $4,112,667 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] has 42.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.61 to 79.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.02, which indicates that it is 1.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] a Reliable Buy?

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.