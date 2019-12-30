Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] took an upward turn with a change of -1.13%, trading at the price of $68.29 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.01 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 854.89K shares for that time period. ALK monthly volatility recorded 1.55%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.21%. PS value for ALK stocks is 0.97 with PB recorded at 1.98.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. [NYSE:ALK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.39 to 72.22. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.07.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Jan (In 25 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] sitting at +8.86 and its Gross Margin at +19.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not gener

ating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.50%. Its Return on Equity is 11.70, and its Return on Assets is 3.83. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ALK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.31 and P/E Ratio of 13.88. These metrics all suggest that Alaska Air Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] earns $353,525 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 23.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 0.61. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] has 122.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.39 to 72.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 1.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.