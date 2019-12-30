The share price of Alcon, Inc. [NYSE: ALC] inclined by $57.00, presently trading at $57.41. The company’s shares saw 6.75% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $53.78 recorded on Dec 27, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ALC jumped by +0.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.17% compared to 0.20 of all time high it touched on 12/27/19. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.26%, while additionally N/A during the last 12 months. Alcon, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $64.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.39% increase from the current trading price.

Alcon, Inc. [NYSE:ALC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.78 to 63.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 19 Nov (40 days ago).

Fundamental Analysis of Alcon, Inc. [ALC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alcon, Inc. [ALC] sitting at -3.47 and its Gross Margin at +44.62.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alcon, Inc. [ALC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.60, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -10.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.72.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alcon, Inc. [ALC] earns $343,475 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.45 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.80. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alcon, Inc. [ALC] has 488.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.78 to 63.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alcon, Inc. [ALC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alcon, Inc. [ALC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.