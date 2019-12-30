Allergan plc [AGN] saw a change by -0.09% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $191.40. The company is holding 328.00M shares with keeping 327.35M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 67.50% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.45% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.45%, trading +16.06% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 328.00M shares valued at 1.28 million were bought and sold.

Allergan plc [NYSE:AGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.27 to 192.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $191.58.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 4 Feb (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Allergan plc [AGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allergan plc [AGN] sitting at +2.29 and its Gross Margin at +44.18, this company’s Net Margin is now -58.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.80%. Its Return on Equity is -7.34, and its Return on Assets is -4.63. These metrics suggest that this Allergan plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Allergan plc [AGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.77,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Allergan plc [AGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.99.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Allergan plc [AGN] earns $934,166 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.34 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.13. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Allergan plc [AGN] has 328.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $62.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.27 to 192.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 0.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.07. This RSI suggests that Allergan plc is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Allergan plc [AGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Allergan plc [AGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.