Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] took an upward turn with a change of -4.13%, trading at the price of $98.59 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 685375 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Alteryx, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.82M shares for that time period. AYX monthly volatility recorded 4.32%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.27%. PS value for AYX stocks is 17.92 with PB recorded at 17.00.

Alteryx, Inc. [NYSE:AYX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.24 to 147.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $102.84.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 26 Feb (In 58 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alteryx, Inc. [AYX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] sitting at +11.99 and its Gross Margin at +83.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 12.31, and its Return on Assets is 6.16. These metrics suggest that this Alteryx, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 36.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 117.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 147.58 and P/E Ratio of 520.90. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] earns $316,963 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.62 and its Current Ratio is 3.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] has 64.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.24 to 147.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] a Reliable Buy?

Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.