Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] saw a change by -3.28% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $18.31. The company is holding 153.53M shares with keeping 153.02M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 11.44% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.34% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.76%, trading +2.81% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 153.53M shares valued at 515728 were bought and sold.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [NYSE:ARI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.43 to 19.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.93.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] sitting at +60.80 and its Gross Margin at +91.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.30%. These measurements indicate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.42, and its Return on Assets is 4.72. These metrics suggest that this Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to

investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 98.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.43.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.64 and P/E Ratio of 14.10. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.64 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 0.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.