AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[AVEO] stock saw a move by -1.98% on , touching 583315. Based on the recent volume, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AVEO shares recorded 161.32M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] stock could reach median target price of $2.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] stock additionally went down by -5.44% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -2.07% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AVEO stock is set at -59.70% by far, with shares price recording returns by -24.36% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AVEO shares showcased -3.03% decrease. AVEO saw -70.10% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 36.38% compared to high within the same period of time.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:AVEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.65.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 73 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] sitting at -481.12.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.13.

about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] earns $318,176 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.54 and its Current Ratio is 1.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] has 161.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $105.31M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 4.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.