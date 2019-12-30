Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] took an upward turn with a change of 0.02%, trading at the price of $5.68 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 693468 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Avon Products, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.55M shares for that time period. AVP monthly volatility recorded 3.20%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.23%. PS value for AVP stocks is 0.51 with PB recorded at .

Avon Products, Inc. [NYSE:AVP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 45 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Avon Products, Inc. [AVP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] sitting at +7.46 and its Gross Margin at +59.17, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 29.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.20%. Its Return on Assets is -0.58.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 134.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. companyname [AVP] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] earns $242,230 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 1.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] has 445.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.41 to 5.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 304.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 2.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.54. This RSI suggests that Avon Products, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. [AVP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.