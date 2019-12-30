Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] shares went higher by 1.35% from its previous closing of $17.08, now trading at the price of $17.31, also adding 0.23 points. Is BBBY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.17 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BBBY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 120.12M float and a +3.71% run over in the last seven days. BBBY share price has been hovering between $19.57 and $7.31 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.31 to 19.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 8 Jan (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] sitting at +3.51 and its Gross Margin at +34.12, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70%. Its Return on Equity is -5.04, and its Return on Assets is -2.02. These metrics suggest that this Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 58.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.69.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] earns $194,013 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.62 and its Current Ratio is 1.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has 130.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.31 to 19.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 3.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.