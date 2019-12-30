B&G Foods, Inc. [NYSE: BGS] shares went lower by -3.18% from its previous closing of $18.22, now trading at the price of $17.64, also adding -0.58 points. Is BGS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 758874 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BGS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 62.49M float and a -0.78% run over in the last seven days. BGS share price has been hovering between $30.85 and $14.20 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

B&G Foods, Inc. [NYSE:BGS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.20 to 30.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.22.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of B&G Foods, Inc. [BGS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for B&G Foods, Inc. [BGS] sitting at +9.63 and its Gross Margin at +19.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 19.37, and its Return on Assets is 5.21. These metrics all suggest that B&G Foods, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, B&G Foods, Inc. [BGS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 181.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.50,

and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 181.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. B&G Foods, Inc. [BGS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.48 and P/E Ratio of 6.51. These metrics all suggest that B&G Foods, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, B&G Foods, Inc. [BGS] earns $635,800 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.71 and its Current Ratio is 2.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

B&G Foods, Inc. [BGS] has 63.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.20 to 30.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.47, which indicates that it is 2.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is B&G Foods, Inc. [BGS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. [BGS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.