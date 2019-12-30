Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [NASDAQ: BLIN] dipped by -7.36% on the last trading session, reaching $1.76 price per share at the time. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. represents 2.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.49M with the latest information.

The Bridgeline Digital, Inc. traded at the price of $1.76 with 538022 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BLIN shares recorded 59.16K.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.90.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 13 Feb (In 45 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] sitting at -14.32 and its Gross Margin at +47.64.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -87.30%. Its Return on Equity is -91.97, and its Return on Assets is -50.53. These metrics suggest that this Bridgeline Digital, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.80, while its

Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] earns $246,691 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.95. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.75 and its Current Ratio is 0.75. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] has 2.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 16.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 10.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] a Reliable Buy?

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.