Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] shares went lower by -0.45% from its previous closing of $148.28, now trading at the price of $147.62, also adding -0.66 points. Is CAT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 595080 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CAT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 541.80M float and a unch run over in the last seven days. CAT share price has been hovering between $148.93 and $111.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 111.75 to 148.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $148.28.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Fri 31 Jan (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] sitting at +15.84 and its Gross Margin at +29.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.80%. Its Return on Equity is 44.33, and its Return on Assets is 7.91. These metrics all suggest that Caterpillar Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 260.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.56.

Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 178.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.61 and P/E Ratio of 14.03. These metrics all suggest that Caterpillar Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] earns $526,173 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.96 and its Current Ratio is 1.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has 543.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $80.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 111.75 to 148.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 1.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. [CAT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.