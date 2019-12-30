Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] shares went lower by -3.37% from its previous closing of $21.37, now trading at the price of $20.65, also adding -0.72 points. Is CIM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 794391 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CIM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 184.84M float and a -2.20% run over in the last seven days. CIM share price has been hovering between $21.43 and $17.63 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] sitting at +31.59 and its Gross Margin at +96.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.22, and its Return on Assets is 1.68. These metrics suggest that this Chimera Investment Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital

structure, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 611.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 188.56.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.24 and P/E Ratio of 35.04. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] earns $33,919,526 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has 186.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.63 to 21.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 0.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.