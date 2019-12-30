Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] opened at $80.00 and closed at $79.83 a share within trading session on Dec 27, 2019. That means that the stock dropped by -0.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $79.67.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] had 10.48 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.73M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 0.97%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.23%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $49.69 during that period and C managed to take a rebound to $79.84 in the last 52 weeks.

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.69 to 79.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.83.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 14 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Citigroup Inc. [C]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citigroup Inc. [C] sitt

ing at +24.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.30%. These measurements indicate that Citigroup Inc. [C] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.50%. Its Return on Equity is 8.99, and its Return on Assets is 0.95. These metrics suggest that this Citigroup Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citigroup Inc. [C] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 225.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.97. Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.21 and P/E Ratio of 10.58. These metrics all suggest that Citigroup Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Citigroup Inc. [C] earns $479,167 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.81.

Citigroup Inc. [C] has 2.22B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $176.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.69 to 79.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 0.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.56. This RSI suggests that Citigroup Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Citigroup Inc. [C] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citigroup Inc. [C], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.