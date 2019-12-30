Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] dipped by -3.11% on the last trading session, reaching $146.21 price per share at the time. Coupa Software Incorporated represents 62.60M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.45B with the latest information.

The Coupa Software Incorporated traded at the price of $146.21 with 581015 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of COUP shares recorded 1.83M.

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.28 to 159.97. This is compared to its latest closing price of $150.91.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Mon 9 Mar (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] sitting at -17.48 and its Gross Margin at +67.95, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.60%. Its Return on Equity is -20.05, and its Return on Assets is -8.46. These metrics suggest that this Coupa Software Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -265.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 134.07.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] earns $216,611 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.06 and its Current Ratio is 1.06. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has 62.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.28 to 159.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 150.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.