DCP Midstream, LP[DCP] stock saw a move by -2.38% on , touching 1.29 million. Based on the recent volume, DCP Midstream, LP stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DCP shares recorded 144.38M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that DCP Midstream, LP [DCP] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

DCP Midstream, LP [DCP] stock additionally went up by +1.09% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 16.04% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DCP stock is set at -6.01% by far, with shares price recording returns by -3.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DCP shares showcased -14.57% decrease. DCP saw -26.98% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 22.71% compared to high within the same period of time.

DCP Midstream, LP [NYSE:DCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.40 to 34.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 10 Feb (In 43 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of DCP Midstream, LP [DCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DCP Midstream, LP [DCP] sitting at +4.16 and its Gross Margin at +7.06, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting

for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.90%. Its Return on Equity is 1.86, and its Return on Assets is 0.95. These metrics suggest that this DCP Midstream, LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DCP Midstream, LP [DCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 74.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. DCP Midstream, LP [DCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.73.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

DCP Midstream, LP [DCP] has 144.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.40 to 34.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 3.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DCP Midstream, LP [DCP] a Reliable Buy?

DCP Midstream, LP [DCP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.