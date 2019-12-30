Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] saw a change by 0.62% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $29.34. The company is holding 374.95M shares with keeping 371.92M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 16.20% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -17.26% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.94%, trading +16.20% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 374.95M shares valued at 1.61 million were bought and sold.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.25 to 35.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.16.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 5 Feb (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] sitting at +10.23 and its Gross Margin at +42.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.00%. Its Return on Equity is 1.33, and its Return on Assets is 0.97. These metrics suggest that this Elanco Animal Health Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.57. Similarly,

its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.30 and P/E Ratio of 114.79. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] earns $530,588 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.55 and its Current Ratio is 2.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has 374.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.25 to 35.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] a Reliable Buy?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.