Energizer Holdings, Inc. [ENR] saw a change by 0.11% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $50.94. The company is holding 67.98M shares with keeping 59.23M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 56.53% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -3.95% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.04%, trading +35.45% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 67.98M shares valued at 538850 were bought and sold.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:ENR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.54 to 53.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.88.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 5 Feb (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Energizer Holdings, Inc. [ENR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energizer Holdings, Inc. [ENR] sitting at +17.26 and its Gross Margin at +41.01, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 22.77, and its Return on Assets is 1.50. These metrics suggest that this Energizer Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Energizer Holdings, Inc. [ENR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 642.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.13. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 636.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Energizer Holdings, Inc. [ENR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.62 and P/E Ratio of 75.94. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Energizer Holdings, Inc. [ENR] earns $332,600 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.78 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.47 and its Current Ratio is 1.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. [ENR] has 67.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.54 to 53.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 1.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energizer Holdings, Inc. [ENR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. [ENR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.