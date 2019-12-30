F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] saw a change by -0.79% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $12.60. The company is holding 323.91M shares with keeping 322.48M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 34.62% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -2.55% from high for the same period of time. Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.55%, trading +13.51% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 323.91M shares valued at 1.06 million were bought and sold. F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.36 to 12.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.70. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 28 Jan (In 30 Days). Fundamental Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] sitting at +31.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.80%. These measurements indicate that F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.70%. Its Return on Equity is 8.27, and its Return on Assets is 1.16. These metrics suggest that this F.N.B. Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.19 and P/E Ratio of 10.70. These metrics all suggest that F.N.B. Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] earns $326,606 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.02.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has 323.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.36 to 12.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 1.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation [FNB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.