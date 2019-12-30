First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] took an upward turn with a change of 0.39%, trading at the price of $16.58 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 799265 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while First Horizon National Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.42M shares for that time period. FHN monthly volatility recorded 1.39%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.00%. PS value for FHN stocks is 3.16 with PB recorded at 1.12.

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.85 to 17.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.51.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Fri 17 Jan (In 18 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] sitting at +31.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.50%. These measurements indicate that First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.00%. Its Return on Equity is 12.42, and its Return on Assets is 1.32. These metrics suggest that this First Horizon National Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business

outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] earns $406,010 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.14.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has 310.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.85 to 17.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 1.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.