Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [NASDAQ: GLPI] dipped by -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $42.71 price per share at the time. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. represents 213.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.16B with the latest information.

The Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. traded at the price of $42.71 with 627133 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GLPI shares recorded 785.58K.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.63 to 43.22. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.85.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 12 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] sitting at +38.42 and its Gross Margin at +67.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.60%. These measurements indicate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 14.35, and its Return on Assets is 4.29. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GLPI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 258.36.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 258.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.60 and P/E Ratio of 28.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] earns $1,639,328 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 0.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.