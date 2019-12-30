The share price of Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] inclined by $1.38, presently trading at $1.35. The company’s shares saw 39.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.97 recorded on Dec 30, 2019. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GERN fall by -7.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.68% compared to -0.10 of all time high it touched on 12/26/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -1.43%, while additionally gaining 38.00% during the last 12 months. Geron Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.45% increase from the current trading price.
Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.97 to 2.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.38.
Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 66 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Geron Corporation [GERN]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Geron Corporation [GERN] sitting at -2914.92.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -22.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.70%. Its Return on Equity is -19.19, and its Return on Assets is -18.28. These metrics suggest that this Geron Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 180.91. Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Geron Corporation [GERN] earns $62,706 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 21.99 and its Current Ratio is 21.99. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Geron Corporation [GERN] has 197.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $271.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.97 to 2.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.18% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.29, which indicates that it is 4.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Geron Corporation [GERN] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Geron Corporation [GERN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.