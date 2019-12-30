The share price of Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] inclined by $1.38, presently trading at $1.35. The company’s shares saw 39.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.97 recorded on Dec 30, 2019. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GERN fall by -7.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.68% compared to -0.10 of all time high it touched on 12/26/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -1.43%, while additionally gaining 38.00% during the last 12 months. Geron Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.45% increase from the current trading price.

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.97 to 2.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.38.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Geron Corporation [GERN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Geron Corporation [GERN] sitting at -2914.92.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -22.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.70%. Its Return on Equity is -19.19, and its Return on Assets is -18.28. These metrics suggest that this Geron Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be

able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 180.91. Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Geron Corporation [GERN] earns $62,706 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 21.99 and its Current Ratio is 21.99. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Geron Corporation [GERN] has 197.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $271.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.97 to 2.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.29, which indicates that it is 4.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Geron Corporation [GERN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Geron Corporation [GERN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.