Intel Corporation [INTC] took an upward turn with a change of 0.43%, trading at the price of $60.08 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 13.72 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Intel Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 18.68M shares for that time period. INTC monthly volatility recorded 1.34%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.12%. PS value for INTC stocks is 3.65 with PB recorded at 3.55.

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.86 to 59.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.82.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Jan (In 25 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Intel Corporation [INTC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intel Corporation [INTC] sitting at +32.74 and its Gross Margin at +61.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.50%. These measurements indicate that Intel Corporation [INTC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.60%. Its Return on Equity is 29.33, and its Return on Assets is 16.76. These metrics all suggest that Intel Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intel Corporation [INTC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.93. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.47 and P/E Ratio of 14.10. These metrics all suggest that Intel Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Intel Corporation [INTC] earns $659,665 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.30 and its Current Ratio is 1.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Intel Corporation [INTC] has 4.28B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $256.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.86 to 59.85. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 1.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.62. This RSI suggests that Intel Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Intel Corporation [INTC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intel Corporation [INTC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.