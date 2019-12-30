International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] gained by 0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $135.27 price per share at the time. International Business Machines Corporation represents 886.02M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $119.85B with the latest information.

The International Business Machines Corporation traded at the price of $135.27 with 2.74 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IBM shares recorded 3.58M.

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.47 to 152.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $134.91.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 28 Jan (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] sitting at +16.08 and its Gross Margin at +45.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.20%. Its Return on Equity is 50.73, and its Return on Assets is 7.01. These metrics all suggest that International Business Machines Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 272.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to

Equity is 18.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 211.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.83 and P/E Ratio of 15.72. These metrics all suggest that International Business Machines Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] earns $208,845 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.18 and its Current Ratio is 1.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has 886.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $119.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.47 to 152.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 0.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation [IBM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.