Jason Industries, Inc. [JASN] took an upward turn with a change of 11.24%, trading at the price of $0.31 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 630344 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Jason Industries, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 534.87K shares for that time period. JASN monthly volatility recorded 25.13%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 21.81%. PS value for JASN stocks is 0.02 with PB recorded at . Jason Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ:JASN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 2.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.28. Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 3 Mar (In 64 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Jason Industries, Inc. [JASN] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Jason Industries, Inc. [JASN] sitting at +3.23 and its Gross Margin at +20.60, this company's Net Margin is now -14.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company's Return on Total Capital is 5.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40. Its Return on Assets is -2.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 102.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. companyname [JASN] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.27.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Jason Industries, Inc. [JASN] earns $170,263 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.54 and its Current Ratio is 2.28. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Jason Industries, Inc. [JASN] has 23.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 2.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 21.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Jason Industries, Inc. [JASN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Jason Industries, Inc. [JASN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.