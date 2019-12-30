KemPharm, Inc. [NASDAQ: KMPH] opened at $0.46 and closed at $0.42 a share within trading session on Dec 30, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 12.62% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.47.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, KemPharm, Inc. [NASDAQ: KMPH] had 1.97 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 297.73K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.62%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.13%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.26 during that period and KMPH managed to take a rebound to $2.85 in the last 52 weeks.

KemPharm, Inc. [NASDAQ:KMPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 2.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of KemPharm, Inc. [KMPH]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 529.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 306.77.

about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.98. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

KemPharm, Inc. [KMPH] has 35.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 2.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 20.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KemPharm, Inc. [KMPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KemPharm, Inc. [KMPH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.