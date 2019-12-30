Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $20.76 after KIM shares went up by 1.47% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.32 to 21.86. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.46.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] sitting at +21.63 and its Gross Margin at +45.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.40%. These measurements indicate that Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.10, and its Return on Assets is 4.29. These metrics suggest that this Kimco Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.31. Looking toward the future,

this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.68 and P/E Ratio of 27.74. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] earns $2,157,165 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has 422.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.32 to 21.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 1.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.