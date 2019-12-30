Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] took an upward turn with a change of 8.42%, trading at the price of $0.83 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.95 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 585.76K shares for that time period. LCTX monthly volatility recorded 8.40%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.32%. PS value for LCTX stocks is 38.78 with PB recorded at 0.99.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [NYSE:LCTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 1.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.77.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 12 Mar (In 73 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] sitting at -3147.39 and its Gross Margin at -152.47.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.60%. Its Return on Equity is -35.86, and its Return on Assets is -33.46. These metrics suggest that this Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 74.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] earns $17,924 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.34 and its Current Ratio is 5.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] has 151.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $116.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 1.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.77, which indicates that it is 13.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.