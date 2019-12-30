The share price of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [NYSE: MMC] inclined by $111.84, presently trading at $112.03. The company’s shares saw 47.08% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $76.17 recorded on Dec 27, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MMC fall by -0.16% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.68% compared to -0.18 of all time high it touched on 12/20/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.56%, while additionally gaining 41.99% during the last 12 months. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $108.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.9% decrease from the current trading price.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [NYSE:MMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.17 to 113.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $111.84.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 30 Jan (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] sitting at +15.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 22.19, and its Return on Assets is 7.86. These metrics all suggest that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has

generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.78 and P/E Ratio of 38.07. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] earns $229,554 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has 504.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $56.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.17 to 113.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 0.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.43. This RSI suggests that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.