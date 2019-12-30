Medallia, Inc. [NYSE: MDLA] stock went up by 0.21% or 0.07 points up from its previous closing price of $31.66. The stock reached $31.73 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MDLA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.64% in the period of the last 7 days.
MDLA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $32.10, at one point touching $31.06. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $32.10. The 52-week high currently stands at $44.72 distance from the present share price, noting recovery after the recent low of $23.76.
Medallia, Inc. [NYSE:MDLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.76 to 44.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.66.
Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 5 Dec (25 days ago).
Fundamental Analysis of Medallia, Inc. [MDLA]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] sitting at -25.86 and its Gross Margin at +63.05, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -569.27, and its Return on Invested Capital
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -59.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.53.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] earns $249,319 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 0.68. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.
Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] has 124.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.76 to 44.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.52% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] a Reliable Buy?
Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.