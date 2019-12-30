Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $54.03 after MU shares went down by -1.95% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Micron Technology, Inc. [NASDAQ:MU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.23 to 56.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.10.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 18 Mar (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Micron Technology, Inc. [MU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] sitting at +31.72 and its Gross Margin at +45.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 48.80%. These measurements indicate that Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.52, and its Return on Assets is 13.68. These metrics all suggest that Micron Technology, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.66.

What about valuation?

This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.87 and P/E Ratio of 17.53. These metrics all suggest that Micron Technology, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] earns $632,595 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.78 and its Current Ratio is 2.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] has 1.10B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $59.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.23 to 56.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 1.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. [MU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.