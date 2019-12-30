Myriad Genetics, Inc.[MYGN] stock saw a move by -0.49% on , touching 649948. Based on the recent volume, Myriad Genetics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MYGN shares recorded 73.87M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Myriad Genetics, Inc. [MYGN] stock could reach median target price of $22.00.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. [MYGN] stock additionally went down by -5.18% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MYGN stock is set at -5.97% by far, with shares price recording returns by -5.94% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MYGN shares showcased -3.60% decrease. MYGN saw -44.94% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 32.59% compared to high within the same period of time.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. [NASDAQ:MYGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.10 to 48.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.78.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Myriad Genetics, Inc. [MYGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Myriad Genetics, Inc. [MYGN] sitting at +4.54 and its Gross Margin at +69.42, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.90%. Its Return on Equity is 0.45, and its Return on Assets is 0.32. These metrics suggest that this Myriad Genetics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to

investigate this organization’s capital structure, Myriad Genetics, Inc. [MYGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Myriad Genetics, Inc. [MYGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.22.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Myriad Genetics, Inc. [MYGN] earns $327,346 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.69 and its Current Ratio is 2.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. [MYGN] has 73.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.10 to 48.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 6.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Myriad Genetics, Inc. [MYGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. [MYGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.