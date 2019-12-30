NIKE, Inc. [NYSE: NKE] gained by 0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $101.57 price per share at the time. NIKE, Inc. represents 1.58B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $160.44B with the latest information.

The NIKE, Inc. traded at the price of $101.57 with 5.24 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NKE shares recorded 6.33M.

NIKE, Inc. [NYSE:NKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.99 to 101.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $100.71.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 19 Mar (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NIKE, Inc. [NKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NIKE, Inc. [NKE] sitting at +12.08 and its Gross Margin at +44.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.00%. Its Return on Equity is 42.74, and its Return on Assets is 17.42. These metrics all suggest that NIKE, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NIKE, Inc. [NKE] has generated a Total Debt

to Total Equity ratio of 38.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. NIKE, Inc. [NKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.15 and P/E Ratio of 35.58. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NIKE, Inc. [NKE] earns $510,065 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.39 and its Current Ratio is 2.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

NIKE, Inc. [NKE] has 1.58B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $160.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.99 to 101.40. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 1.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.00. This RSI suggests that NIKE, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NIKE, Inc. [NKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NIKE, Inc. [NKE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.