Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE: JWN] shares went lower by -0.46% from its previous closing of $40.90, now trading at the price of $40.71, also adding -0.19 points. Is JWN stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 564428 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of JWN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 104.20M float and a +0.32% run over in the last seven days. JWN share price has been hovering between $49.98 and $25.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE:JWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.01 to 49.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.90. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization's financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 4 Mar (In 65 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] sitting at +5.73 and its Gross Margin at +35.97, this company's Net Margin is now 3.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company's Return on Total Capital is 24.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60. Its Return on Equity is 60.97, and its Return on Assets is 7.05. These metrics all suggest that Nordstrom, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 319.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 306.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.95 and P/E Ratio of 11.87. These metrics all suggest that Nordstrom, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] earns $214,324 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 108.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.98. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.41 and its Current Ratio is 1.00. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] has 155.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.01 to 49.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 2.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.