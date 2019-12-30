Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: OCSL] dipped by -0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $5.45 price per share at the time. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation represents 140.96M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $771.06M with the latest information.

The Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation traded at the price of $5.45 with 506927 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OCSL shares recorded 448.22K.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:OCSL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.20 to 5.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.47.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 6 Feb (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] sitting at +75.47 and its Gross Margin at +75.45.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.96. Looking toward the future, th

is publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.34 and P/E Ratio of 6.09. These metrics all suggest that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has 140.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $771.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.20 to 5.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] a Reliable Buy?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.