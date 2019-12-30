Peloton Interactive, Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] shares went N/A by 0.00% from its previous closing of $27.00, now trading at the price of $27.00, also adding 0 points. Is PTON stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PTON shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 43.69M float and a -15.44% run over in the last seven days. PTON share price has been hovering between $37.02 and $20.46 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Peloton Interactive, Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.46 to 37.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.00. Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 4 Feb (In 37 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] sitting at -22.10 and its Gross Margin at +40.92. This company’s Return on Total Capital is -63.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 37.60%. Its Return on Equity is -99.64, and its Return on Assets is -43.27. These metrics suggest that this Peloton Interactive, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. || []).push({}); || []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -48.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.46.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] earns $468,270 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 65.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.53 and its Current Ratio is 2.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] has 298.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.46 to 37.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.