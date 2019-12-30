QuickLogic Corporation[QUIK] stock saw a move by 18.34% on , touching 632712. Based on the recent volume, QuickLogic Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of QUIK shares recorded 116.39M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK] stock could reach median target price of $14.00.

QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK] stock additionally went up by +12.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 35.69% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of QUIK stock is set at -53.92% by far, with shares price recording returns by -6.93% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, QUIK shares showcased -43.16% decrease. QUIK saw -67.47% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 92.61% compared to high within the same period of time.

QuickLogic Corporation [NASDAQ:QUIK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.81 to 16.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.58.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 12 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK] sitting at -107.66 and its Gross Margin at +50.15.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -42.00%. Its Return on Equity is -85.76, and its Return on Assets is -45.38. These metrics suggest that this QuickLogic Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, QuickLogic

Corporation [QUIK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -125.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.21.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK] earns $154,012 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.63 and its Current Ratio is 1.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK] has 116.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $533.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.81 to 16.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.32, which indicates that it is 10.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.