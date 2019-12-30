Riot Blockchain, Inc.[RIOT] stock saw a move by -6.56% on , touching 683660. Based on the recent volume, Riot Blockchain, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RIOT shares recorded 24.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] stock could reach median target price of $3.50.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] stock additionally went down by -12.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.27% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RIOT stock is set at -25.61% by far, with shares price recording returns by -29.07% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RIOT shares showcased -61.15% decrease. RIOT saw -81.43% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -5.79% compared to high within the same period of time.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.21 to 6.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.22.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 12 Nov (48 days ago).

Fundamental Analysis of Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] sitting at -307.18 and its Gross Margin at -41.32.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -86.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -792.80%. Its Return on Equity is -212.61, and its Return on Assets is -175.55. These metrics suggest that this Riot Blockchain, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -195.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.83.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] earns $392,267 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.35 and its Current Ratio is 0.35. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] has 24.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.21 to 6.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.52, which indicates that it is 3.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.76. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] a Reliable Buy?

Riot Blockchain, Inc. [RIOT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.