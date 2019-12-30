Schlumberger Limited [SLB] took an upward turn with a change of -0.17%, trading at the price of $40.00 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.51 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Schlumberger Limited shares have an average trading volume of 11.39M shares for that time period. SLB monthly volatility recorded 2.28%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.18%. PS value for SLB stocks is 1.69 with PB recorded at 2.32.

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.65 to 48.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 17 Jan (In 19 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Schlumberger Limited [SLB] sitting at +9.61 and its Gross Margin at +13.10, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 5.86, and its Return on Assets is 3.00. These metrics suggest that this Schlumberger Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

30.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.80.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] earns $328,150 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.87 and its Current Ratio is 1.17. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has 1.39B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $55.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.65 to 48.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 2.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Schlumberger Limited [SLB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Schlumberger Limited [SLB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.