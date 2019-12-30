Senior Housing Properties Trust [SNH] took an upward turn with a change of 0.38%, trading at the price of $7.98 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 543688 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Senior Housing Properties Trust shares have an average trading volume of 1.70M shares for that time period. SNH monthly volatility recorded 3.24%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.38%. PS value for SNH stocks is 1.77 with PB recorded at 0.67.

Senior Housing Properties Trust [NASDAQ:SNH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.05 to 14.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.95.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 6 Mar (In 67 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Senior Housing Properties Trust [SNH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Senior Housing Properties Trust [SNH] sitting at +8.39 and its Gross Margin at +30.48, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 9.36, and its Return on Assets is 3.97. These metrics suggest that this Senior Housing Properties Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its

investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Senior Housing Properties Trust [SNH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 120.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 105.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Senior Housing Properties Trust [SNH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.09.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 59.69 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Senior Housing Properties Trust [SNH] has 237.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.05 to 14.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 3.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Senior Housing Properties Trust [SNH] a Reliable Buy?

Senior Housing Properties Trust [SNH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.