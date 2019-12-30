The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE: PNC] shares went lower by -0.21% from its previous closing of $161.15, now trading at the price of $160.81, also adding -0.34 points. Is PNC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.04 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PNC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 437.32M float and a +0.80% run over in the last seven days. PNC share price has been hovering between $161.37 and $111.62 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE:PNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 111.62 to 161.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $161.15.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 15 Jan (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] sitting at +32.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.90%. These measurements indicate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.09, and its Return on Assets is 1.38. These metrics suggest that this The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure,

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 120.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.74 and P/E Ratio of 14.39. These metrics all suggest that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] earns $367,770 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has 437.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $70.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 111.62 to 161.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 0.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.41. This RSI suggests that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.