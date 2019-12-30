Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] dipped by -3.98% on the last trading session, reaching $7.97 price per share at the time. Uniti Group Inc. represents 193.27M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.60B with the latest information.

The Uniti Group Inc. traded at the price of $7.97 with 683362 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of UNIT shares recorded 3.07M.

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UNIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.24 to 20.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.30.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 18 Mar (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] sitting at +2.37 and its Gross Margin at +41.99, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.10%. Its Return on Assets is 0.30.

Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 144.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 106.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] earns $1,271,942 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23.

This stock's Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 3.51% more volatile that the wider market.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 3.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.