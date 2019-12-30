Vistra Energy Corp. [NYSE: VST] dipped by -0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $22.75 price per share at the time. Vistra Energy Corp. represents 491.86M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.22B with the latest information.

The Vistra Energy Corp. traded at the price of $22.75 with 934822 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VST shares recorded 4.50M.

Vistra Energy Corp. [NYSE:VST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.33 to 27.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.82.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Vistra Energy Corp. [VST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] sitting at +13.46 and its Gross Margin at +22.33, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.60%. Its Return on Equity is -0.76, and its Return on Assets is -0.27. These metrics suggest that this Vistra Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate th

is organization’s capital structure, Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 145.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 138.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.86 and P/E Ratio of 22.71. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] earns $1,905,024 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.83 and its Current Ratio is 0.95. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has 491.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.33 to 27.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] a Reliable Buy?

Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.