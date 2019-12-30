Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] saw a change by 2.35% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.97. The company is holding 91.84M shares with keeping 90.50M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 62.47% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -77.47% from high for the same period of time. Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.77%, trading +58.39% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 91.84M shares valued at 2.03 million were bought and sold. Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.29 to 30.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.81. Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 25 Feb (In 57 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] sitting at +28.15 and its Gross Margin at +34.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 8.36, and its Return on Assets is 3.90. These metrics suggest that this Whiting Petroleum Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. isplay:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535"> isplay:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.93 and P/E Ratio of 5.83. These metrics all suggest that Whiting Petroleum Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] earns $2,756,840 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 0.74. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has 91.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $625.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.29 to 30.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.21, which indicates that it is 4.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] a Reliable Buy?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.