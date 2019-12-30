Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] opened at $1,362.99 and closed at $1360.40 a share within trading session on Dec 27, 2019. That means that the stock dropped by -0.63% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1351.89. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] had 1.03 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.30M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.00%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.02%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $997.00 during that period and GOOG managed to take a rebound to $1365.00 in the last 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 997.00 to 1365.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1360.40. ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Mon 3 Feb (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] sitting at +23.02 and its Gross Margin at +56.52.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 153.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.32 and P/E Ratio of 29.01. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] earns $1,386,622 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.89 and its Current Ratio is 3.92. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has 680.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $920.52B. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. [GOOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.