Inpixon [INPX] took an upward turn with a change of -3.07%, trading at the price of $0.08 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 16.52 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Inpixon shares have an average trading volume of 18.40M shares for that time period. INPX monthly volatility recorded 23.98%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 21.74%. PS value for INPX stocks is 1.66 with PB recorded at 0.16.

Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.04 to 5.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.08.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 24 Mar (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Inpixon [INPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inpixon [INPX] sitting at -470.13 and its Gross Margin at -56.10.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Inpixon [INPX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -14.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Inpixon [INPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Inpixon [INPX] earns $54,435 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.38 and its Current Ratio is 0.46. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Inpixon [INPX] has 116.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.04 to 5.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 21.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inpixon [INPX] a Reliable Buy?

Inpixon [INPX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.