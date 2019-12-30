UGI Corporation[UGI] stock saw a move by 0.09% on , touching 1.09 million. Based on the recent volume, UGI Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UGI shares recorded 210.22M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that UGI Corporation [UGI] stock could reach median target price of $53.50.

UGI Corporation [UGI] stock additionally went down by -1.11% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.36% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UGI stock is set at -14.78% by far, with shares price recording returns by -11.40% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UGI shares showcased -16.31% decrease. UGI saw -21.96% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.32% compared to high within the same period of time.

UGI Corporation [NYSE:UGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.52 to 57.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.66.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 4 Feb (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of UGI Corporation [UGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UGI Corporation [UGI] sitting at +12.89 and its Gross Margin at +39.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00%. Its Return on Equity is 6.83, and its Return on Assets is 2.02. These metrics suggest that this UGI Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able

to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UGI Corporation [UGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 172.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 151.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. UGI Corporation [UGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.44 and P/E Ratio of 30.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, UGI Corporation [UGI] earns $571,344 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.77. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

UGI Corporation [UGI] has 210.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.52 to 57.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 1.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UGI Corporation [UGI] a Reliable Buy?

UGI Corporation [UGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.