AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] opened at $17.94 and closed at $18.03 a share within trading session on Dec 30, 2019. That means that the stock dropped by -1.77% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $17.71.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] had 3.43 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.12M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 0.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 0.87%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $14.51 during that period and AGNC managed to take a rebound to $18.29 in the last 52 weeks.

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 18.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.03.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 29 Jan (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] sitting at +6.72 and its Gross Margin at +98.70, this company’s Net Margin is now -87.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio

of 983.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 684.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 73.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -222.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.96.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] earns $34,285,714 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has 540.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 18.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 0.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] a Reliable Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.